SCDOT: 39 roads, 7 bridges remain closed due to Hurricane Matthew

Map of road and bridge closures as of Oct. 28 (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Hurricane Matthew status of operations report released Friday morning said 39 roads and seven bridges remain closed statewide.

According to the release, SCDOT crews are focused on repairing infrastructure as well as removing debris. Crews have removed 224,462 cubic yards of storm-related debris.

Areas with known damage have been assessed, with the exception of areas where water must recede before they can be assessed.

Find a full list of road closures below:

SCDOT’s Storm Resources are available here. SC Hurricane Guide is available here.

