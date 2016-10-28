Florence County K-9 Unit recognized as nation’s best

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Specially-trained K-9 handlers with the Florence County Sheriff's Office Criminal Enforcement Unit were recognized as the nation’s best. At the national conference for the American Police Canine Association, the unit received the United States Large Level Department Narcotics Interdiction Team of the Year for 2016.

According to an FCSO news release, the conference was held in September in Bloomington, Indiana. The unit was recognized based on seizures of narcotics, illegal currency, apprehension and weapons finds in the last year.

From Sept. 1, 2015 to Sept. 1 2016, the FCSO CEO's arrests and seizures totals were as follows:

111.7 pounds of cocaine (estimated street value of $4,972,800.00)

$123,334.00 in illegal currency

1655 grams of heroin (estimated street value of $165,500.00)

109.6 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $10,960.00)

34 pounds of marijuana (estimated street value $765,800.00)

Three pounds of synthetic marijuana (street value unknown)

319 doses of other controlled substances

Three illegal firearms

13 felony arrests

Sergeant Austin T. Spell and K-9 Una, Corporal Shane Keith and K-9 Ruger and Corporal Jamie Renfroe and K-9 Roby accepted the award from APCA’s President Michael D. Johnson.

“These highly trained and dedicated members of the FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit deal with some of the most violent criminals who come through our county,” Sheriff Kenney Boone stated. “This national award recognizes them as the best in the country at what they do and that is what we strive to be every day. Congratulations to Austin, Shane and Jamie for a job well done.”

