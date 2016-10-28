Gov. Haley to attend Team SC Day in Marion

Governor Nikki Haley will be at the Team South Carolina Day to take place Friday in Marion. (Source: The office of the Governor)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Governor Nikki Haley will be at the Team South Carolina Day to take place Friday in Marion.

According to Marion County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the resource and assistance event for recovery from Hurricane Matthew will be held at the Marion County Administration Building at 2523 East Highway 76 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About 16 state agencies, five to 10 volunteer agencies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association and Red Cross will have tables to assist participants. FEMA’s mobile disaster recovery center will be on hand as well to register for participants to register for assistance.

