2 businesses broken into within minutes of one another

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two businesses, next door to one another, were broken into around the same time early Thursday morning.

According to police reports on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s website, officers responded to Crow’s Nest ABC store just before 1:30 a.m., where the front door had been broken. The owner showed officers surveillance footage, in which two men are seen breaking in the front door. One of them climbed over the register and looks in the area of the safe before running out of the store without taking anything.

Also just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to China King Restaurant after its alarm sounded and found its door was also broken. The cash register was missing and a computer monitor was on the ground.

The restaurant owner estimated about $40 in coins was missing from the cash drawer.

