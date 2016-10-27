Disaster recovery centers open in Florence, Marion counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the South Carolina Emergency Management Department opened disaster recovery centers in Florence and Marion counties Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the South Carolina Emergency Management Department opened disaster recovery centers in Florence and Marion counties Wednesday.

According to a news release, the centers are focused on helping homeowners, renters and business owners who sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew and flooding that began Oct. 4. Officials will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on the types of available assistance.

All disaster recovery centers are accessible to those who need disability-related communication aids.

The Florence County disaster recovery center is located at the Ragsdale Old Warehouse at 245 South Church Street in Lake City. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.

The Marion County disaster center is located at the Saffold Building at 6882 Highway 908 in Gresham. It is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

When registering applicants will be asked to provide:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged primary residence

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where they can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for those preferring direct deposit of funds

If possible, survivors should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center by clicking here or calling 800-621-3362. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Those who are deaf, are hard of hearing or have a speech disability who wish to register may call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or require VRS may call 800-621-3362. All disaster recovery centers are accessible to those who need disability-related communication aids.

Disaster assistance from the federal government and the state can include the following:

Money for temporary rental assistance

Essential home repairs for primary residences

Help with serious disaster-related losses not covered by insurance

For information on U.S. Small Business Administration disaster recovery loans call 800-659-2955/800-877-8339 or click here. An application for an SBA disaster recovery loan may be completed here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.