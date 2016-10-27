Man missing out of Conway for nearly 2 weeks

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police announced Thursday they are looking for a man missing since Oct. 14.

According to the HCPD Facebook page, Dillon Matthew Johnson, 20, was last seen leaving a home on Amanda Way in Conway.

Johnson stands five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact law enforcement immediately with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts.

