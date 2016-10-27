Police seek 4th suspect after arresting 3 in connection with armed robbery, shooting

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) – An investigation by the Horry County Police Department into an armed robbery in which a person was shot multiple times led to three arrests. Police are seeking a fourth suspect in connection with the crime.

According to information from police warrants, around 8 p.m. Oct. 2, an armed robbery took place in the 400 block of Stafford Drive in Carolina Forest, during which shots were fired into a vehicle, sending two people to the hospital.

At the scene, police noticed blood around a 2005 Cadillac CTS parked on the side of the road. They found items of clothing and a purse covered in blood on the ground.

Nicole I. D’Ambrosio, 21, of Supply, NC, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Shamar D. Fullwood, 19, of Supply, NC, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of giving false information to police, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of possession of cocaine.

Frantz T. Mercer, 50, of Supply, NC, is in the custody of North Carolina authorities, awaiting extradition. He will be charged with one count of accessory after the fact to a felony.

Detectives are still looking for Alexander L. Grissett, 19 years old, of Supply, NC, in connection with this case. Grissett is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of criminal conspiracy, one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of giving false information to police, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Grissett is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Alexander Grissett’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

