UPDATE: One person shot at 7 Brothers Motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was shot Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach at the 7 Brothers Motel on Ocean Boulevard.

Lieutenant Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said one victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting at the 7 Brothers Motel. Officers arrived at the scene in the 100 block of North Ocean Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. It is not clear whether it took place inside or outside one of the hotels.

Officer Bertang said police have strong leads in the case.

