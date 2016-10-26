Aynor church collects donations to help storm victims

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) - It has only been just over two weeks since Hurricane Matthew impacted much of the east coast and leaders from an Aynor church want to help the community get back on its feet.

“We got talking to this family and we said, ‘If you know anybody in need, if you know anybody looking for anything right now, we probably can help them out,’” said Brandon Wilson, the pastor of Aynor Christian Church. “And he said, his wife and him had that moment where they made eye contact, and I said, 'Y’all know somebody don’t you?' And he said, 'Well our house was flooded.’ He said the water was up over the waist and the whole house was destroyed and this and that.”

The church collects donations throughout the year, which has come in handy as they already have a bit of a stockpile gathered.

Now church members are organizing a donation drive that is unique from the others throughout the year. This time the people who are in need are spread around the entire area.

“We need chairs for these tables,” said Paige Harrelson, who is fixing up damaged furniture to give away. “If anybody wants to come forward and donate some chairs, that would be amazing.”

Community members have been using trade skills to help the church. Harrelson usually sells the furniture she repairs, but after Matthew, she’s donating her work to the people who need it.

“I was talking to a friend of mine’s mom and she said she had lost pretty much all of her furniture in the flood," she said. "And it got me really emotional. Usually what I do anyway is take busted up furniture and paint it and fix it up. And usually I sell it, but I figure this is something I can contribute.”

Aynor Christian Church is accepting any donations that can be put to use. They are taking cleaning supplies, clothing and food. They are in special need of children's clothing.

For those who would like to donate or pick up, they can do that at Aynor Christian Church, located at 1786 S.C. 129 in Galivants Ferry, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (843) 593-5513

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.