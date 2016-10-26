Cherry Grove on road to recovery from Hurricane Matthew

There was also a six-structure fire that happened the night the hurricane hit at 47th Ave. North. (Source: WMBF News)

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WMBF) - During Hurricane Matthew, WMBF News had teams throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. WMBF News is hosting a telethon Wednesday to help those who need help and questions answered about hurricane coverage.

Some of those people needing help are in Cherry Grove. WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline revisited the area she covered during the hurricane.

The people who live in Cherry Grove describe the quiet streets of Cherry Grove as a 'disaster zone' right now. The North Myrtle Beach spokesman said a contractor was supposed to begin picking up Tuesday, but ruined furniture and debris still line the streets, waiting to be picked up. He also said no businesses suffered major damage, unlike homes.

Cherry Grove residents said while they feel lucky they weren't hit as hard as areas like Nichols, Socastee and Conway, they still need help and are waiting on FEMA.

One home hit by the hurricane and tornado, which happened from a water spout during the hurricane, was severely damaged. According to Gary Blake, the home was built by his father in 1983. The home is the vacation spot for Blake, his three brothers and extended family throughout the year. He said they have every intention to rebuild.

"Generations of memories, you know, we just had our first grandchild about a month ago…so my other brothers already got plenty of grandchildren but it's a family thing. We love coming down on the weekends. It's about two and half hours from where we live up in Candor. It's got a lot of memories and hope to have a whole lot more," Blake said.

There was also a six-structure fire that happened the night the hurricane hit at 47th Ave. North. Nobody was injured in the fire, however it was hard for crews to battle because of the hurricane force winds. The area is now roped off with caution tape, and some of the structures bulldozed.

