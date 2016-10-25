Mobile disaster recovery center opens in Myrtle Beach area

In the wake of Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding, a mobile disaster recovery center has opened in the Myrtle Beach area. (Source: WMBF News)

According to a post on the Horry County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the DRC opened at the South Strand Recreation Center at 9650 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach.

HCEMD spokesperson Brooke Holden said the DRC opened its doors Tuesday and will likely close around 5 p.m.

Representatives from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other public and private agencies will be on hand to to explain disaster assistance programs and help survivors with applications for aid.

If possible, survivors should register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center by clicking here or calling 800-621-3362. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Those who are deaf, are hard of hearing or have a speech disability who wish to register may call 800-462-7585. Those who use 711 or require VRS may call 800-621-3362. All disaster recovery centers are accessible to those who need disability-related communication aids.

Disaster assistance from the federal government and the state can include the following:

Money for temporary rental assistance

Essential home repairs for primary residences

Help with serious disaster-related losses not covered by insurance

For information on U.S. Small Business Administration disaster recovery loans call 800-659-2955/800-877-8339 or click here. An application for an SBA disaster recovery loan may be completed here.

