Woman arrested, charged with DUI after two-vehicle fatal crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 58-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night at Pine Island Road and U.S. 17 Bypass, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

Officers arrested Patricia Mary Hale on Sunday, October 23 at 9:04 p.m., an hour after the accident, according to online records.

Samantha Herzig, 22, of Myrtle Beach died at the scene from blunt forced trauma, according to Deputy Coroner Darris G Fowler.

Officers also said four others were injured from the wreck.

Hale was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and a second charge resulting in great bodily injuries.

