2 medical helicopters respond to accident near state line

Two medical helicopters responded to a car accident Sunday afternoon in the Little River area near the state line. (Source: NMBFR)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a car accident Sunday afternoon in the Little River area near the state line.

According to a NMBFR Facebook post, crews assisted with the landing zone for two medical helicopters, assisted with patient care and provided coverage until HCFR Units could clear.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened at 1:40 p.m. and five people were injured. A 2008 Toyota four-door was heading west crossing U.S. 17 and failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a 2014 GMC pickup truck heading south on U.S. 17. The pickup truck then ran off the right side of the road and hit a brick wall.

Southern said the driver and passenger of the Toyota suffered incapacitating injuries. The three occupants in the pickup truck suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

