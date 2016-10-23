Temporary disaster food and nutrition services center opens in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – North Carolina Governor announced Friday residents in 18 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew could apply for disaster food and nutrition service benefits, after his request was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to a news release, Robeson County residents can apply through Wednesday at the 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The benefits are intended for individuals who are not current recipients of food and nutrition services or food stamp benefits. Those individuals may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if they experience any of the following as a result of Hurricane Matthew:

Their home was damaged or destroyed

They have disaster-related expenses

They lost income or food as a result of a power outage or household flooding

Those applying must provide proof of identity and proof of residency.

More than 11,000 in North Carolina people received disaster food and nutrition service benefits cards Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.