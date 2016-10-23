Bubbles the elephant visits flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Matthew

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some residents hit hard by flooding were paid a visit by a surprising guest in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

In a video posted to WMBF News’ Facebook page Sunday, an elephant named Bubbles wades through a flooded a neighborhood, ridden by a handler and accompanied by two kayakers. She eats some foliage as onlookers watch.

Posted by Doc Antle, who works with T.I.G.E.R.S and Myrtle Beach Safari, the video was filmed near the Waccamaw River. He said they took her out to cheer up the neighbors - and it worked.

"Also we wanted to show how deep the flooding still was in comparison to something as big as Bubbles the elephant," said Doc Antle.

T.I.G.E.R.S. stands for The Institute of Greatly Endangered and Rare Species.

