Georgetown police seek person of interest in armed robberies

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police announced Sunday they are asking the public’s help identifying a man who was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with two early-morning armed robberies.

According to a GPD Facebook post, the first took place at the Sunoco on 701 and the other took place at Walmart.

Call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or the tip line at 843-545-4400, with any information.

