Victim identified in deadly single-vehicle wreck in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a crash near Scranton in Florence County Saturday.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on West Camp Branch Road near Cleveland Road around 1:30 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The victim of the single vehicle accident was identified as 41-year old Marcie Rourk, of Coward, according to Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken.

Two people in the car, neither of whom were wearing seatbelts, were ejected. An active investigation by Highway Patrol’s MAIT Team is focused on determining which person was driving. Both were taken to McLeod Hospital.

One occupant’s injuries proved fatal after arriving at the hospital.

