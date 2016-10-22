NC Governor McCrory offers tips on filing hurricane-related insurance claims

RALEIGH, NC (WMBF) – On Saturday, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory encouraged residents who suffered damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA and contact their insurance company to assess damage.

According to a news release, a disaster mediation program has been activated to help homeowners resolve disputed insurance claims for residential property damage.

Homeowners and business owners who are uninsured or underinsured may also be eligible for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program.

“As North Carolinians start to evaluate the damage to their homes and work to get their lives back to normal, they should be sure to document everything and contact FEMA and their insurance company,” said NC Governor McCrory. “By visiting one of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers, survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates about applications.”

Click here for more information on storm-related insurance issues or call 855-408-1212 to speak with a consumer services representative.

To register with FEMA, click here, or call 1-800-621-3362. For more information about SBA disaster assistance click here.

Additional insurance tips:

Damage to a home from fallen trees is covered under most homeowner’s policies. Most companies will pay to have trees removed from the damaged structure, but not from the yard.

Most homeowner’s policies cover damages to appliances that result from a power surge when power is restored to the home. Some electronic components may not be covered.

Damages to parked vehicles from fallen trees are covered under comprehensive automobile insurance.

Insurance adjusters are required to properly identify themselves and, if requested, show the claimant the license issued by the Department of Insurance.

Adjusters are not permitted to accept gratuities and are not permitted to buy salvage from claimants.

Adjusters cannot intimidate or discourage claimants from seeking legal advice.

Claimants are not required to use the contractor the insurance company recommends.

If a claimant believes the repair or replacement figure quoted by the adjuster is not adequate, the claimant may solicit other appraisals. The claimant may present the additional appraisals to the adjuster for a possible reconsideration.

