FEMA: Over $4M disbursed to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew

Riverside Drive in Conway sustained flooding from the rising Waccamaw River. (Source: Amy Lipman)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A disaster recovery center has opened in Marion County. The amount of FEMA relief funds disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Matthew for individual and household assistance has grown to $4,148,400 as of Saturday.

According to information from Renee Bafalis, media relations specialist for FEMA, 20,774 South Carolina residents have registered for individual assistance. 21 South Carolina counties are currently eligible for FEMA’s individual assistance program. Included in that list are Horry, Georgetown, Marion, Marlboro, Williamsburg, Florence, Dillon and Darlington counties.

13,426 inspections have been issued and FEMA inspectors have completed 5,009.

The DRC is located at Mullins City Hall and will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply for FEMA assistance, call (800) 621-3362 or click here.

