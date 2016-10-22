City of Mullins to give away clothes, water to those affected by Hurricane Matthew

The City of Mullins will give away clothes and water to those affected by Hurricane Matthew Saturday. (Source: The office of the Governor)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The City of Mullins will give away clothes and water to those affected by Hurricane Matthew Saturday.

According to a Mullins Fire and Rescue Facebook post, MFR will be at the Anvil Building on North Cypress Street. Nichols residents will receive priority, followed by all others. MFR will check identification, so bring it with you.

The post said citizens can stop by City Hall Saturday to talk with F.E.M.A officials.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.