Robeson County Schools closed for students through Wednesday

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Public Schools of Robeson County announced Friday evening schools are closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26 for students and staff with the exception of principals, assistant principals and custodians.

According to a PSRC Facebook post, the decision to reopen schools is largely based on road conditions, as 133 roads are impacted or damaged by Hurricane Matthew. Bus drivers will check their routes in order to clear them as safe and will reroute if necessary.

Power has been restored to all schools in Robeson County. Schools are in the cleanup process after having housed emergency shelters and are undergoing air quality tests.

Lumberton is under a boiling restriction on drinking water.

The October Parent Night and the Very Special Arts Festival are cancelled.

