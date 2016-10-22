SCDOT: More than 50 roads in Grand Strand, Pee Dee remain closed due to Hurricane Matthew

99,184 cubic yards of storm debris had been removed as of Saturday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

Eight of the total road and bridge closures due to Hurricane Matthew are on primary routes. (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Sunday 55 roads and six bridges were closed due to Hurricane Matthew across the state. Approximately 51 of those were in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

According to a news release, SCDOT is focused on repairing damaged infrastructure and removing storm debris. 99,184 cubic yards of storm debris had been removed as of Sunday morning.

The Socastee Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County has resumed normal operations and is now open to marine traffic. According to the Conway Police Department, East Country Club Drive is now back open.

Find a full list of road closures across the state by county below:

SCDOT’s storm resources are available here.

