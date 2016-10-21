CCU student seeks to become NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver

Brandon Brown, a student at Coastal Carolina University, is vying for your vote, but he’s not planning to be a politician. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Not many college students are also professional athletes. Brandon Brown, a student at Coastal Carolina University, is vying for your vote, but he’s not planning to be a politician, too.

According to CCU’s Facebook page, Brown made a video asking for your vote for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver. And one lucky voter will receive an autographed hat like the one he is wearing in the video.

The post reads, “We are calling on #TEALnation to help out Coastal Carolina student Brandon Brown in his quest to become the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver. Please take a second to vote for Brandon. . .Do you see the cap Brandon is wearing? We will hold a drawing comprised of all the people who share this video and send the person who is randomly selected one of the hats. In fact, Brandon will even sign it. We will announce a winner on Thursday, Oct. 27.”

Vote here.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.