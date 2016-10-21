Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon set for this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon will take place Sunday at 7 a.m. The 13.1-mile race starts at Coastal Grand Mall and ends at Plyler Park.

Saturday, runners and their four-legged friends will take part in the 3.1-mile Coastal 5K, which starts at 7:30 a.m., and the one-mile Doggie Dash, which starts at 9:00 a.m.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department asks you to be mindful of the course maps.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.