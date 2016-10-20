Crews rescue woman who drove into floodwaters in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews rescue woman who drove into floodwaters in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman drove into flood waters on Long Avenue in Conway and had to be rescued Thursday afternoon.

WMBF News’ Lisa Gresci arrived at the scene behind Trinity United Methodist Church just after 1 p.m. She said authorities questioned the woman, who is said to be okay, as to why she drove into the water.

