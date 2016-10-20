Crews rescue woman who drove into floodwaters in Conway

A woman drove into flood waters on Long Avenue in Conway and had to be rescued Thursday afternoon. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman drove into flood waters on Long Avenue in Conway and had to be rescued Thursday afternoon.

WMBF News’ Lisa Gresci arrived at the scene behind Trinity United Methodist Church just after 1 p.m. She said authorities questioned the woman, who is said to be okay, as to why she drove into the water.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.