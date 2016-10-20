Georgetown woman charged after forging employers' signatures on checks

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Shirley Watson, 40, of Georgetown, was charged with two counts of forgery in excess of $10,000 and two counts of grand larceny in excess of $10,000 after she cashing checks with forged signatures.

According to a news release, Georgetown County deputies responded Oct. 8 to a call about a former employee embezzling funds from Debordieu Colony Real Estate, Inc.

It was revealed through an audit of financial and business records that while Watson served as bookkeeper, she rendered checks and forged the business owners’ signatures. The releases stated she then converted the funds to her personal use.

Watson surrendered to authorities without incident at the Georgetown County Detention Center Oct. 19.

