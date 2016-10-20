Man charged with double murder after bodies recovered from house fire

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after two bodies were recovered from a house fire Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette, an ongoing investigation showed the people whose bodies were recovered did not die as a result of the fire. He said the investigation linked Treyon McLellan, 30, Dillon, to the deaths as well as the fire.

McLellan was charged with two counts of murder and arson in the second degree.

Arnette said the Dillon County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nelson Drive and notified the coroner after they found two bodies in the home.

The incident is being investigated by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

WMBF News is working to learn the identities of the deceased.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.