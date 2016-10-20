Georgetown County asks residents to report storm-related property damage

Georgetown County Emergency Management asked residents Thursday to report personal property damage resulting from Hurricane Matthew for assessment. (Source: Anderson Family)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County Emergency Management asked residents Thursday to report personal property damage resulting from Hurricane Matthew for assessment.

According to a GCEM Facebook post, you may send photos with a brief description and location to DamageAssessment@gtcounty.org.

Emergency Management is especially interested in cases of structural damage.

