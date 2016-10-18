Halloween festivities to be held along Grand Strand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Halloween festivities to be held along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The spookiest holiday is here and the Grand Strand is having various Halloween events on Tuesday night, according to information from city and community leaders.

Below is a list of events and details:

Coastal Grand Mall - Coastal Grand Mall hosts Mall-O-Ween Treat Night on Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., with participating retailers giving kids in costumes candy

The Market Common - The Market Common hosts Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m., with complimentary spooky carriage rides.

Trick-or-Treat at Broadway at the Beach - Families are invited to bring their ghosts and goblins out to collect candy. It runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 31.

Trick-or-Treat at Barefoot Landing - Candy seekers can get their fill on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween on the MarshWalk - The Halloween fun begins in Murrells Inlet on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., with trick-or-treating for the children. The adult costume contest starts at 7 p.m.

The city of Myrtle Beach has also offered some safety tips to make for a safe and fun night:

  • Have a responsible adult accompany children.
  • Only visit homes with porch lights on.
  • Always cross streets at intersections and crosswalks.
  • Wear reflective material on costumes.
  • Use makeup instead of masks to improve vision.
  • Make costumes short enough to avoid trip hazards.
  • Use a flashlight to see and be seen.
  • Inspect children’s candy before they eat it.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings.

