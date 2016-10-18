Halloween festivities to be held along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The spookiest holiday is here and the Grand Strand is having various Halloween events on Tuesday night, according to information from city and community leaders.

Below is a list of events and details:

Coastal Grand Mall - Coastal Grand Mall hosts Mall-O-Ween Treat Night on Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., with participating retailers giving kids in costumes candy

The Market Common - The Market Common hosts Halloween trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m., with complimentary spooky carriage rides.

Trick-or-Treat at Broadway at the Beach - Families are invited to bring their ghosts and goblins out to collect candy. It runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 31.

Trick-or-Treat at Barefoot Landing - Candy seekers can get their fill on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Halloween on the MarshWalk - The Halloween fun begins in Murrells Inlet on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., with trick-or-treating for the children. The adult costume contest starts at 7 p.m.

The city of Myrtle Beach has also offered some safety tips to make for a safe and fun night:

Have a responsible adult accompany children.

Only visit homes with porch lights on.

Always cross streets at intersections and crosswalks.

Wear reflective material on costumes.

Use makeup instead of masks to improve vision.

Make costumes short enough to avoid trip hazards.

Use a flashlight to see and be seen.

Inspect children’s candy before they eat it.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

