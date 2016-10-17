Tropical development possible near the Bahamas, likely no threat to Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The development of a tropical system near the Bahamas is possible by the end of the week.



The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a persistent area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas, and has given the system a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the next two days and a 60 percent chance of development over the next 5 days.



The developing system will likely sit and meander near the Bahamas through the middle and end of the week, but the vast majority of forecast models suggest the system will be picked up by a strong cold and forced well out to sea, and away from the Carolina

coast by the weekend.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.