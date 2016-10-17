Local businesses stay open despite rising river, serve first responders

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It's been more than a week since Hurricane Matthew plowed through our communities. While many places are starting to return to normal, others are still dealing with flooding. First responders continue to work to keep you safe from those floods.

The idea in Conway was to feed the first responders to thank them for their work, and give them the energy to get things back to normal. Riverside Restaurant and The Warehouse came together to make sure the men and women from Santee Cooper to police and fire were fed.

Bobby Edwards owns the Riverside Restaurant on the Waccamaw riverfront. He said he stayed open the night Hurricane Matthew hit for first responders, and stayed open throughout the week.

Edwards has been making renovations to his property. He's added wooden walkways so his customers can keeping coming in, and he even built them up as waters kept rising. The customers did come, and not just for the food. People have been taking pictures of the Waccamaw at the Riverwalk, saying they've never seen it this high.

Edwards' restaurant was completely surrounded by water Monday morning.

"It could be worse you know, I guess I could own a restaurant in Lumberton. You know what, I feel for those people. You know we really look at what we got here, this is the hand we're dealt, we're going to play it. But you know, we will be open for business three meals a day, whatever it takes," he said.

He ordered his last shipment of food early, to make sure it made it through the floods affecting Florence and northeastern parts of Horry County.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.