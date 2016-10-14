Horry County moves to OPCON 2

Rising river levels lead to flooding in Conway following Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Amy Lipman)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Due to flooding issues, Horry County moved to Operating Condition 2 at 5 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release, OPCON 2 means flooding continues to pose a serious threat to Horry County. The Horry County Emergency Operations Center remains activated 24 hours a day.

Horry County police and the South Carolina National Guard are staffing security checkpoints along the Waccamaw and Pee Dee rivers as well as the Intracoastal Waterway around the clock. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and HCPD will man boat patrols along those waterways.

The Beach Church shelter closed at 3 p.m. Friday and evacuees are currently at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church at 2105 U.S. 501 in Conway.

Call HCEMD at 843-915-5150 for more information.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.