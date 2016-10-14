Gov. Haley tours damage in Nichols, meets with leaders

The Town of Nichols remains heavily impacted by floodwaters and damage left by Hurricane Matthew. (Source: The office of the Governor)

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Nichols remains heavily impacted by floodwaters and damage left by Hurricane Matthew. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley paid residents and evacuees a visit Friday.

According to a news release, she arrived midday and met with Mayor Lawson Battle, Police Chief Mark Lewis, SLED Chief Mark Keel, Adjutant General Bob Livingston, DNR Director Colonel Alvin Taylor and other local leaders to discuss the Town’s ongoing support needs.

After touring damage of the area in a high-water vehicle, she traveled to meet with evacuated Nichols residents at a shelter in Mullins.

On her Facebook page, Haley described Nichols as a sweet town having experience loss and devastation.

“We saw so much loss and devastation today in Marion County especially in the sweet town of Nichols,” said Governor Nikki Haley. “As we visited evacuees at their shelter we were overwhelmed by the grace and goodness of the people there even though they have lost all they had. There is a lot of work to be done but we will get them through it.”

To help your South Carolina neighbors affected by Hurricane Matthew recover click here to donate.

