Man drowned in Nichols home is 5th hurricane death in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A man found drowned in his flooded home in hard-hit Nichols is the fifth fatality from Hurricane Matthew in South Carolina.



Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson told The Associated Press that 40-year-old James Tyler refused to leave his home when rescuers warned him two rivers near the town were rising fast last weekend.



Richardson says searchers found Tyler's body in his waterlogged living room Thursday.



Flooding triggered by the hurricane has killed at least 41 people in the U.S. and more than 500 people in Haiti.

Richardson told WMBF News Tyler had been dead for two to three days when he was found. Tyler had major health issues and was given six months to live by his doctor.

No autopsy will be performed. Tyler's death was listed as an accidental drowning.

The recovery from the storm continues with power crews making more progress. State officials report about 38,000 customers remained without power across South Carolina Friday afternoon.

