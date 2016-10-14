Darlington police seek Walmart shoplifting suspects

The Darlington City Police Department needs your help identifying several shoplifting suspects. (Source: DCPD)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington City Police Department needs your help identifying several shoplifting suspects.

According to a DCPD news release, two people entered the Darlington Walmart Wednesday at 9:21 p.m. and proceeded to fill a buggy with merchandise including various electronics. The pair exited with the buggy, where a third person was waiting with a car.

Call DCPD with any information at 843-398-4026.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.