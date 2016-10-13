UPDATE: Teen injured in Conway shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Conway Thursday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Conway Thursday evening.

According to Lieutenant Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, officers responded to 1502 Church Street around 7:15 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim said the shooting took place in the back parking lot of Pizza Inn.

Detectives and the crime scene unit responded to the scene and the investigation was turned over to detectives.



