Crews extinguish house fire in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Bucksport Thursday evening in the same area where people were alerted to evacuate due to flooding earlier Thursday.

According to Captain Thomas Loeper with Horry County Fire Rescue, it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bucksport Road. People were inside when the fire broke out, but were able to get out by the time firefighters from several departments arrived.

"It was a bread-and-butter fire," said Thomas Loeper, referring to the ease with which crews put out the fire. It started the back corner of the house and spread to the attic. Firefighters broke a hole through the roof in order to let it vent.

National Guard units in the area help with evacuation efforts responded as well.

