Horry County begins picking up storm debris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County announced Thursday afternoon it has activated its debris management plan.

According to a news release, residents along county-maintained road should place vegetative storm-generated debris on the public right-of-way. Trucks will begin removal operations Friday. The public right-of-way is the area that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.

The program entails only the removal of woody burnable debris such as limbs and shrubbery. Officials say do not place bagged debris on the right-of-way.

Construction and demolition debris resulting from Hurricane Matthew should be taken to the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s Landfill at 1886 Highway 90 in Conway. Officials advise against placing debris near water-meter vaults, fire hydrants or any other above-ground utilities.

Crews will begin around the South Strand and Socastee areas. Check the Horry County website for additional information, or call the debris hotline at 843-340-9536 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Below are more details on the debris removal process from a county news release:

Conway, South Carolina – Horry County will begin curbside removal of tree debris (only) in unincorporated areas of the county. Although residents of unincorporated Horry County can take vegetative (trees, plants, etc…) storm debris to one of the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s 24 convenience centers; residents are encouraged to take advantage of the curbside pickup. To determine if a road is maintained by Horry County, visit our website at http://www.horrycounty.org/ and click on the Hurricane Matthew Road Cleanup Map link in the Hurricane Matthew Information box.

Horry County’s debris management plan is a benefit to residents of unincorporated Horry County only. Citizens living within incorporated municipalities (such as Conway, Myrtle Beach, Surfside, etc…) should check with their sanitation or public works department for cleanup options. Contractors and/or businesses will not be permitted to dump at the convenience centers, and Horry County will not pick up debris in front of businesses. Household garbage and construction debris must be taken to the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s Landfill located at 1886 Highway 90 in Conway.

Curbside tree debris must be loose for the trucks to pick it up. If debris is placed in bags, it will not be collected. Trees must be cut in lengths no more than 10 to 12 feet and set in the right-of-way, which is the area between the edge of the road pavement or back of the ditch/ power poles or tree line. Residents should avoid piling debris under overhead utility lines as trucks may not be able to collect the debris. Also, residents should not pile debris in front of fire hydrants or other utilities.

For additional information and updates on the debris removal process call the Horry County Debris Hotline at 843-340-9536. It will be staffed from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily. Visit our website at http://www.horrycounty.org for information and updates on the debris removal process.

