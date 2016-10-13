Myrtle Beach police search for man missing since September

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police in Myrtle Beach announced Thursday they are asking the public’s help finding a man missing since Sept. 1.

According to a MBPD Facebook post, Thomas Jefferson Johnson, 67, has been missing since his caregiver last heard from him. The Facebook post said he was discharged from a hospital in Charleston Sept. 30.

Johnson is wheelchair-bound and told his caregiver he planned to move into a house near the Myrtle Beach Airport. He is 6’2,” weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 16-020678 with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts.

