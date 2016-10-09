Conway homes, government buildings damaged by Hurricane Matthew

Conway officials met in the Public Safety Building at 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway officials met in the Public Safety Building at 4 p.m. Sunday to discuss Hurricane Matthew. WMBF News’ Amy Lipman was there to hear the biggest issues facing the City after the storm.

City Administrator Bill Graham said Matthew left a combination of Hugo- and Floyd-type effects.

“There is damage throughout Conway and power companies are working to get power restored,” said Bill Graham.

Public Works Director Kevin Chestnut said debris removal, was a top priority.

“We are just pushing public roads and getting path cleared so people can get to and from their houses,” said Kevin Chestnut. “By the end of the day today, we should have all trees cut and pushed out of the roadway except where powerlines are interering with safe operations.” He said people should always assume downed power lines are live.

Solid Waste Director Reggie Jenerette said yard waste could remain heavy for two to three months but the City will do its best to get it cleaned up.

Damage assessments Sunday revealed 78 commercial properties were damaged in the storm – primarily awnings and roofs. Large amounts of roofing material could be seen on Main Street.

102 residential properties were damaged by wind, which, officials said, is more difficult to assess than water damage. Crews are still unable to access water-damaged homes.

Six government buildings were damaged – a tree fell on the façade of the Horry County Courthouse – and the City Hall Annex Finance Building sustained shingle damage.

