Woman dies in non-weather-related accident in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman died in a single-car accident in Florence Sunday.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Gloria Abrams, 24, of Florence was killed. It happened on Oakland Avenue around 10 a.m. and did not appear to be weather-related.

Lutcken said speed may have been a factor.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.