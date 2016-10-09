Woman dies in non-weather-related accident in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman died in a single-car accident in Florence Sunday.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Gloria Abrams, 24, of Florence was killed. It happened on Oakland Avenue around 10 a.m. and did not appear to be weather-related.

Lutcken said speed may have been a factor.

