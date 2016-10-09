Curfew takes effect at 8 p.m. in Georgetown County

A curfew will go into effect Sunday night in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A curfew will go into effect Sunday night in Georgetown County.

According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the curfew comes in response to widespread power outages, dangerous roads, and other safety concerns. The areas affected include the City of Georgetown, the Town of Pawleys Island, the Town of Andrews and the unincorporated areas of the county.

Residents should remain indoors between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., except in medical emergencies or in cases where it is necessary to travel to work.

Take identification, proof of residency and proof of employment if you are going to work

The law encforcement presence will be increased and residents in violation will be stopped.

