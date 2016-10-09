Evacuation of Zone A in Myrtle Beach to end at 8 a.m. Monday

The evacuation of Zone A in Myrtle Beach and Horry County will end at 8 a.m. Monday. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The evacuation of Zone A in Myrtle Beach and Horry County will end at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

“Much work still remains to be done, but Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are returning to normal. However, electricity is still out in many locations, including City Hall. It may be several days - or more - before all power is restored. Please drive with care and observe the curfew which begins at 6 p.m., Sunday,” the post stated.

