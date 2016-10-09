Florence County to close 2 shelters

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County officicals will consolidate emergency shelters at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

According to a news release, the shelters at Hannah-Pamplico Middle/Elementary School and Timmonsville Education Center will close in order to better serve the citizens of the community by coming personnel and resources.

The shelters at Wilson, South Florence and Lake City High School will remain open.

