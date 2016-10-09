City of NMB asks people to temporarily limit sewer usage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

City of NMB asks people to temporarily limit sewer usage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach has limited sewage treatment capacity due to loss of power, even with the use of generators.

According to a news release, the city asks customers to limit their sewer usage over the next few days.

