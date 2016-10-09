City of NMB asks people to temporarily limit sewer usage

The City of North Myrtle Beach has limited sewage treatment capacity due to loss of power, even with the use of generators. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach Budget Retreat)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of North Myrtle Beach has limited sewage treatment capacity due to loss of power, even with the use of generators.

According to a news release, the city asks customers to limit their sewer usage over the next few days.

