List of important post-storm phone numbers in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

List of important post-storm phone numbers in Horry County

The Horry County Emergency Management Department released a list of some important phone numbers to use in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News) The Horry County Emergency Management Department released a list of some important phone numbers to use in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Emergency Management Department released a list of some important phone numbers to use in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

  • Horry County EMD – The Horry County phone bank assists the public with questions regarding Hurricane Matthew.
    • 843-915-5150
  • American Red Cross (shelters)
    • 843-477-0020
  • SCDOT – Traffic and road conditions. Only activated when needed and Spanish interpreters available.
    • 888-877-9151
  • Re-entry information
    • 866-246-0133
  • SCDHEC
    • 843-915-8804

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly