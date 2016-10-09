Myrtle Beach implements overnight curfew, Horry County releases post-storm information

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Public information officials in Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach released some updates and tips Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Mark Kreua with the City of Myrtle Beach said staff has been out in force since daybreak Sunday assessing damage, making repairs and cleaning up. A curfew is in place throughout the city, effective at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

According to a news release, as of 12 p.m. there were 468 people in area shelters. 123 roads are closed or impassable.

Residents along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway should monitor rising water levels. The flooding is similar to that seen in Oct. 2015.

The curfew for unincorporated areas of Horry County remains in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The Horry County Emergency Operations Center Phone back is functioning normally.

The Horry County Zoning Board of Appeals meeting this week has been postponed until Oct. 17 and the Board of Registration and elections meeting was canceled. All Horry County Circuit Court jurors for this week are excused.

Horry County damage assessment started working at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Check with your airline about flight statuses before going to the airport.

