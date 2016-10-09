Florence Co. Coroner identifies victims in separate weather-related deaths

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two storm-related fatalities took place in Florence County this weekend.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, deputies recovered two bodies in vehicles in separate weather-related incidents in which the vehicles were either driven into washed-away bridges or were swept away by flood waters.

Emergency Management officials said a person died Saturday after a car was swept away by fast-moving water on a washed out portion of Old River Road near Jeffries Creek Road. The vehicle was swept about 100 yards from the roadway. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Roosevelt Robinson, 83, of the Pamplico area.

The Florence County Coroner confirmed a second person died on National Cemetery Road at Longbranch Road Saturday around 8 p.m. The FCSO Dive Team recovered the body in a vehicle at a bridge washout near Fire Tower Road Sunday. Von Lutcken identified the victim as Sammie Muldrow, 73, of Florence.

