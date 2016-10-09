ONE YEAR LATER: A look back at Matthew through your pictures

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
Nate continues to become better organized with winds now at 60 mph and northwest at 21 mph.More >>
Exactly one year after Hurricane Matthew slammed the Grand Strand and South Carolina coast, we're revisiting this devastating storm and the effect it had on our area. On Saturday, October 8, 2016, Hurricane Matthew tore through our coast, leaving a trail of destruction. The water receded, we rebuilt, and now, we remember.More >>
It was no ordinary rock that a Pawleys Island woman found in her yard; it was a meteorite.More >>
Beginning Monday, authorities in the Pee Dee conducted the twelfth “Operation Strike Force,” a focused enforcement effort on the interstates in Florence and Darlington counties that resulted in four arrests, the apprehension of seven fugitives, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and over $250,000 in drug or contraband-related currency.More >>
Brookdale Conway senior living community won the Courage Award at the “Celebrating Aging Film Festival” held at the historic Franklin Theatre on October 4 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to a press release. Brookdale Conway residents and associates created the award winning “I am Still a Man” movie short.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
At 10 a.m., the center of Nate was located about 175 miles southeast of CozumelMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders. One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated. He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...More >>
A Lake Charles woman is accused of starving and killing her dog, according to authorities.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
