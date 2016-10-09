ONE YEAR LATER: A look back at Matthew through your pictures

A tree crashes into a house during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Submitted by viewer Paul)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sunday marks one year since Hurricane Matthew roared through the Carolinas with record flooding, storm surge and hurricane force winds.

Hundreds of thousands lost power, flooding continued for weeks, and the clean up continues in some areas.

As the storm brought strong wind gusts, storm surges and heavy rain, WMBF viewers sent in a number of videos showing the devastation. Here's a look back at Matthew from our viewer's point of view.

