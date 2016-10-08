9 p.m. curfew ordered for Town of Latta - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

9 p.m. curfew ordered for Town of Latta

The Town of Latta will enforce a mandatory curfew starting at 9 p.m.

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – The Town of Latta will enforce a mandatory curfew starting at 9 p.m.

According to Councilman Jarrot Taylor, the curfew comes in response to the Town being largely underwater.

